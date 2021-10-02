checkAd

HYZON ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hyzon Motors Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2021, 01:00  |  82   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN) in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 29, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 28, 2021, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging, among other things, that “channel checks reveal . . . that Hiringa was not actually a customer, but a ‘channel partner’ assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand.” Though the Hyzon claims that “Hiringa will account for 24% of the Company’s projected deliveries in 2021,” the report alleged that “Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021,” so Blue Orca “expect[s] a major guidance miss.” Moreover, multiple executives left Hyzon because they “became uncomfortable with how Hyzon was presenting customer orders to investors” as it felt "a bit like unfortunately what Nikola was doing.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.58, or 28%, to close at $6.63 per share on September 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (2) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hyzon shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Hyzon Motors Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HYZON ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hyzon Motors Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN) in the United States District Court for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Labcorp Receives Emergency Use Authorization for At Home Collection Kit for Combined COVID-19 and ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21HYZN EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was Filed on Behalf of Investors of Hyzon Motors Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - HYZNW
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation – HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten