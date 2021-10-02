checkAd

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Iterum Therapeutics plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2021, 01:00  |  83   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iterum Therapeutics plc (“Iterum” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ITRM) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Iterum securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 4, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 1, 2021, Iterum issued a press release “announc[ing] that the Company received a letter from the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”)] stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the [sulopenem New Drug Application “NDA”], the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time.”

On this news, Iterum’s ordinary share price fell $0.87 per share, or 37.99%, to close at $1.42 per share on July 2, 2021.

Then, on July 26, 2021, Iterum issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the sulopenem NDA, “provid[ing] that the FDA has completed its review of the NDA and has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form.”

On this news, Iterum’s ordinary share price fell $0.499 per share, or 44.16%, to close at $0.631 per share on July 26, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem (“NDA”) lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (“uUTIs”) caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) defendants downplayed the severity of issued and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Iterum shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
 Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Iterum Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Iterum Therapeutics plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Iterum Therapeutics plc (“Iterum” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ITRM) in the United States District …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
Decarbonization of Air Transportation: Air France, TotalEnergies, the Métropole of Nice Côte d’Azur and Nice Côte d’Azur Airport ...
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Election Deadline of October 25, 2021
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
GROUPE SEB:  RACHAT D’ACTIONS – DECLARATION HEBDOMADAIRE TRANSACTIONS SUR ACTIONS PROPRES DU 14 SEPTEMBRE ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
ACCELERON INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Acceleron ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Labcorp Receives Emergency Use Authorization for At Home Collection Kit for Combined COVID-19 and ...
Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21Monday Deadline for Investors to Actively Participate in Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten