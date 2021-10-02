checkAd

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at September 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the Fund’s net assets were $412 million and its net asset value per share was $8.72. As of September 30, 2021, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 489% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 360%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc.  
Statement of Assets and Liabilities  
September 30, 2021  
(Unaudited)  
  (in millions)  
Investments $ 557.5  
Cash and cash equivalents   1.0  
Receivable for securities sold   2.2  
Accrued income   0.9  
Other assets   9.0  
Total assets   570.6  
     
Credit facility   32.0  
Notes   84.5  
Unamortized notes issuance costs   (0.2 )
Preferred stock   41.5  
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs   (0.7 )
Total leverage   157.1  
     
Other liabilities   1.9  
     
Net assets $ 411.6  
       

The Fund had 47,197,462 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021.

Wertpapier


