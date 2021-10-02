checkAd

Nutriterra Consumer Research Reveals Untapped Potential of Plant-Based Omega-3

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2021, 01:00  |  101   |   |   

Nuseed Nutritional US Inc. conducted consumer research revealing that 64% of VMS consumers prefer a plant-based omega-3 when offered an alternative to fish oil, and that 90% recognize advantages of Nutriterra Total Omega-3 over fish or algal oils. Derived from sophisticated biotechnology to deliver the nutritional benefits of microalgae through renewable canola, Nutriterra is uniquely capable of fulfilling unmet preferences to attract new consumers to the omega-3 category.

West Sacramento, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuseed Nutritional US Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nufarm Limited (ASX: NUF), conducted consumer research revealing that 64% of VMS consumers prefer a plant-based omega-3 and that 90% recognized advantages of Nutriterra Total Omega-3 over fish or algal oils. This innovation is uniquely capable of fulfilling unmet preferences that will attract new consumers to the omega-3 category.

 

“There is a belief that the omega-3 category is mature, yet more than 83% of Americans are deficient in these essential nutrients, indicating room for growth. Our research reveals the perspectives that have kept consumers from meeting their daily recommended intake and the motivations that will invigorate this category.” say Benita Boettner, Global General Manager.

 

The survey was conducted in partnership with Qualtrics and included over 1200 current VMS consumers. Participants were screened to emphasize Gen Z and Millennials (64%) and current or previous omega-3 users (84%). Key findings included:

 

  • Ocean health is a top concern for 2/3 of consumers
  • Only 1 in four consumers are aware of non-fish sources of omega-3
  • 64% of consumers prefer a plant-based omega-3 when provided an option
  • Biotechnology is embraced by younger consumers and those who identify as health enthusiasts

 

Nuseed will present a deep dive of their recent consumer survey at Supply Side West in Las Vegas on October 28th.

 

 

About Nuseed Nutritional, Aquaterra and Nutriterra

 

Nuseed Nutritional is nourishing the world in a safe and sustainable way by developing the supply chain and opening new end-user markets for products derived from Nuseed’s advanced biotechnologies. Nuseed Omega-3 Canola, the world’s first plant-based source of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, has been developed in collaboration with Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).

Nutriterra Total Omega-3 oil is derived from Nuseed Omega-3 Canola to deliver a non-marine source of essential nutrients for human health. The oil has also been developed and branded as Aquaterra Advanced Omega-3 as an alternative to fish oil for the aquaculture industry. Both are proprietary ingredients that provide a sustainable, land-based option for sourcing omega-3 fatty acids while reducing pressure on wild-fish stocks.  More information is available at nutriterraomega3.com and aquaterraomega3.com.

 

About Nuseed

Nuseed is unlocking the full potential of canola, carinata, sorghum and sunflower to deliver VALUE BEYOND YIELD. Nuseed provides new, sustainable plant-based solutions to growers, industry, and end-use customers, adding value at every step and for each participant in Nuseed’s Value Chain. Learn more at nuseed.com

 

 

 

 

Further information:   

Katrina Benedicto

Marketing & Communications Director, Omega-3

katrina.benedicto@nuseed.com

+ 1 530 490 1038

Attachments 

CONTACT: Katrina Benedicto
Nuseed Nutritional
5304901038
katrina.benedicto@nuseed.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nutriterra Consumer Research Reveals Untapped Potential of Plant-Based Omega-3 Nuseed Nutritional US Inc. conducted consumer research revealing that 64% of VMS consumers prefer a plant-based omega-3 when offered an alternative to fish oil, and that 90% recognize advantages of Nutriterra Total Omega-3 over fish or algal oils. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...