Highland Global Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.071 Per Share

DALLAS, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Global Allocation Fund (NYSE: HGLB) (“the “Fund”) today announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.071 per share, payable on the dates noted below. Under the Fund’s level distribution policy, the annual distribution rate has been reset to an amount equal to 8.5% of the average of the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share, as reported for the final five trading days of the 2020 calendar year. The Fund is declaring distributions of $0.071 per month for October through December 2021.

Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date October 21, 2021 October 22, 2021 October 29, 2021 November 22, 2021 November 23, 2021 November 30, 2021 December 22, 2021 December 23, 2021 December 31, 2021

About the Level Distribution Policy

In March 2019, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) approved a level distribution policy (the “Level Distribution Policy”) under which the Fund makes monthly distributions to stockholders at a constant and fixed (but not guaranteed) rate that will reset annually to a rate calculated based on the average of the Fund’s NAV per share (the “Distribution Amount”), as reported for the final five trading days of the month preceding the announcement of distributions. The Distribution Amount applicable to Q4 2021 was reset based upon the results of the distribution rate calculation. The Distribution Amount applicable for future periods may be reset based upon the results of the distribution rate calculation.

There can be no guarantee that the Level Distribution Policy will be successful in its goals. The Fund’s ability to maintain a stable level of distributions to shareholders will depend on a number of factors, including changes in the financial market, market interest rates, and performance of overall equity and fixed-income markets. As portfolio and market conditions change, the ability of the Fund to continue to make distributions in accordance with the Level Distribution Policy may be affected.