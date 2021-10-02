checkAd

Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2021, 01:54  |  118   |   |   

YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDD) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased announce that the Company has received a further extension of the waiver from KfW IPEX-Bank (“KfW”), the Company’s senior project lender, to October 31, 2021 to complete the project completion test (the “Project Longstop Date”) under the Company’s amended and restated credit agreement (the “Amended KfW Facility”). As previously announced, the Company and KfW are in discussions regarding a longer-term extension of the Project Longstop Date. While there can be no assurance, the Company expects to enter into this longer-term extension and finalize certain other amendments, including payment deferrals, to the Amended KfW Facility by the end of October.

As a condition to the most recent waiver from KfW, Pala Investments Limited (“Pala”), the Company’s largest shareholder, will provide a new US$12 million loan to the Company pursuant to a promissory note entered into between Pala and the Company (the “Promissory Note”). The Promissory Note has substantially the same terms as the amended and restated promissory note issued by the Company in favour of Pala, as described in the Company’s August 31, 2021 press release, however, no arrangement fee is payable to Pala under the Promissory Note. The Promissory Note was reviewed and approved by a committee of independent directors of the Company.

Effective September 30, 2021, Justin Cochrane resigned from the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) in order to focus on the other businesses that he’s involved with and to reduce the number of boards on which he sits.

“On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Justin Cochrane for his contributions to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavours,” stated Stephen Gill, Chairman of the Board.

About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDD) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased announce that the Company has received a further extension of the waiver from KfW IPEX-Bank (“KfW”), the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...