checkAd

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Mining Concessions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2021, 02:00  |  71   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated October 1, 2021 to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Salt Cay Horizons Ltd. (“Salt Cay”) from the shareholders of the company.

Salt Cay, through its wholly owned subsidiary, holds 22,600 hectares of concessions in an emerging clean and energy metals district in mining-friendly jurisdictions of Peru. The area is host to multiple uranium deposits that are large scale, very near-to-surface and potentially heap-leachable - giving them what the Company believes to be a strong economic case. The region also has several near-surface lithium deposits associated with uranium mineralization in the Yapamayo Member formation as well as higher-grade lithium in the underlying Sapanuta Member formation.

The concessions are accessed by a series of paved roads from the City of Puno to the town of Macusani, which connects to the Interoceanic Highway, a two-lane, paved highway that passes 14km north-east of the property.

As consideration for the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in Salt Cay, Sulliden shall issue 13 million common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Salt Cay at a deemed price per share of $0.10, for an aggregate amount of $1.3 million. The completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of Salt Cay is subject to customary closing conditions, including Toronto Stock Exchange approval. No finder fees are payable in connection with, and no change of control of Sulliden will result from, the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in late October 2021.

About Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

Sulliden is a mining company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Stan Bharti”
Interim Chief Executive Officer

For more information:
Ryan Ptolemy
Chief Financial Officer
ryanp@fmfinancialgroup.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation the proposed transaction to acquire Salt Cay, including the conditions to closing and the timing to complete the transaction. Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including receipt of necessary approvals, risks inherent in the mining industry and the other risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

THE TSX HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Mining Concessions TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSX: SMC) (“Sulliden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated October 1, 2021 to acquire all of the issued and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
MamaMancini’s to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 13, 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Financing Update
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2021
P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021
Better Choice Company Appoints Lionel Conacher and Arlene Dickinson to the Board of Directors
XP Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 1, 2021
aTyr Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...