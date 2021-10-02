Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options

checkAd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) "Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of a new independent board member, Mr. Roy McDowall.

Mr. McDowall is a capital markets professional with over 25 years of experience with Canadian based boutique and bank owned investment firms, and most recently served as Managing Director, Head of Equity Sales for Macquarie Capital Markets Canada. He also held similar positions with Credit Suisse, CIBC World Markets, Orion Securities and National Bank Financial. Mr. McDowall is currently Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., a Montreal‐based mining company focused on operating and further developing the Oyu Tolgoi copper‐gold mine in Mongolia.

Francois Perron, President and CEO stated: "We are extremely pleased to be adding Roy's expertise to our team at this very important stage of exploration."

The Company also announces that subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to acquire an aggregate of 7,755,000 common shares to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options, which are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, are exercisable until October 1, 2026 to acquire common shares at a price of Cdn $0.10 per share.

In addition, subject to regulatory approval and pursuant to TSX Venture Policy 4.3, the Company has entered into shares for services agreements with respect to the debt restructuring pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares for services valued in total at Cdn $150,000.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Covid-19 Safety Protocols

Lucky has strict rules in place for all workers arriving to and from field sites. All personnel are tested upon arriving and leaving and are tested every two weeks. All personnel are housed in separate and private accommodations and are isolated from the community.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"François Perron"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting François Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

