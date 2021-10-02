checkAd

Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender Bites" or "Blender"), (CSE:BITE), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica ("Jess") Evans, as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Company.

Jess will oversee the Company's sales and marketing programs and work closely with Chelsie Hodge, CEO of Blender to map strategic direction and to ensure growth and performance targets for the Company are met.

Jess's experience in marketing and sales spans over a decade, with the last six years working for highly visible, rapid growth plant-based CPG companies, including Vega, WhiteWave, Danone NA, and Daiya Foods. Jess was responsible for the strategic growth plans of respective product lines, developing and managing portfolios that have impressively delivered between $20M-$50M annually.

Jess has extensive experiencing launching new products in North American and International markets, delivering upwards of $15M incremental volume collectively. She was instrumental in the development of the reformulated Vega Sport line including the company's first line of Sport Pro Supplements. Her product innovation has won awards such as Product of the year 2020 USA, Most Trusted within Category & numerous other innovative & best tasting awards on mass publications such as People's Food Award. She also has deep knowledge of growing brands & consumer marketing, spearheading large scale multi channel consumer facing marketing campaigns, driving household penetration, and delivering over +200M impressions per campaign in multiple spot markets.

"I am excited to join this rapidly growing smoothie pioneer to lead their sales and marketing endeavours. Blender bites is a solution that offers you a quick healthy delicious smoothie every time without the prep, mess, or high costs of ingredients. For any busy consumer, this is a dream come true and as a Marketer, this is a product you can really stand behind. I'm looking forward to applying my CPG experience to evolve & grow Blender Bites into a beloved brand, found in households across North American," stated Jess.

