Alignment Health Plan to Launch New PPO, C-SNP and D-SNP Options to Meet Growing, Diverse Needs of 5 Million Seniors in California

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan , a Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Healthcare , will offer expanded product options to seniors across the state in 2022, including new Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNP) and Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP) to nearly 5 million Medicare-eligible seniors across 18 counties in California. 1 Seniors who select a plan from Alignment will also have access to the company’s exclusive 24/7 concierge-level member services and a benefits “black card.”

With more than 6.3 million total Medicare enrollees, California has the highest number of beneficiaries in the country. According to the California Department of Aging, the 60+ population will grow 166 percent between 2010 to 2060, the influence of which will emerge most strongly between 2010 to 2030.2

“Our health changes over time, so it’s always a good idea to make sure that you have coverage that gives you peace of mind. Alignment Health Plan is proud to offer a wide variety of products and services to serve the diverse needs of seniors in our home state of California,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “As we listen to our members and provider networks, we are excited to offer truly personalized care and service – for the tech-savvy or tech averse, healthy or chronically ill – and deliver on our promise of always putting seniors first.”

Affordable and Accessible Plans Top 2022

In Los Angeles, Alignment Health Plan’s $0 premium smartHMO plan with $109 Part B premium rebate will have an optional monthly $30 cash debit benefit as part of Medicare’s Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) program. The VBID model provides participating Medicare Advantage plans ways to improve health outcomes and lower costs.

Building on its virtual-first HMO, new for 2022 is the AVA (PPO) plan for Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties that includes a 24/7 virtual care team and tech support, $22.50 monthly premium, $0 hearing and vision exam visits and access to an expanded provider network, including Cedars-Sinai, PIH Health and Scripps Health. The plan also offers the flexibility and convenience to see a doctor out of network or a specialist without a referral.