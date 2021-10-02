checkAd

Alignment Healthcare Announces New 2022 Plans, Empowering 7 Million Seniors With More Choice, Access and Benefits for Their Health Care

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, a leading mission-based Medicare Advantage insurance company, today announced new Alignment Health Plan options designed to give nearly 7 million seniors across the country1 more choices, greater benefits and better access to care this Medicare enrollment season, including low to no premium Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, special needs plans for seniors with multiple chronic diseases, and an ethnicity-focused plan serving the Hispanic community. Medicare-eligible seniors can select one of Alignment’s plans – available in 38 markets across four states – during the annual enrollment period Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2022.

“Today’s seniors need and deserve more from their health coverage. With a consistent track record of improving clinical outcomes for our members, Alignment Healthcare has proven that its model of care – which puts the interest of the senior first and foremost – can work to the benefit of the entire health care system,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “We have also demonstrated the power of purpose-built technology, when in the hands of a highly engaged care team, to provide the ultimate in personalized and coordinated care. As we expand to serve more seniors across the United States in 2022, this breadth of plan choice, enabling technology and a team driven by a serving heart culture, works together to ensure each senior receives the best care possible.”

More Diversity and Choice in 2022
Among Alignment Health Plan’s 42 plan offerings in 2022 is the ONE, or “el ÚNICO” in Spanish, a $0 premium HMO plan that will serve the unique needs of the growing Hispanic American community age 65 and over, a population projected to grow five-fold to 19.9 million by 2060.2 The plan features a Spanish-speaking provider network, along with Spanish-speaking service agents and in-language member materials. The ONE will be available in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties in Nevada; in Maricopa and Pima counties in Arizona; and as a co-branded plan with Rite Aid in six major California counties including Los Angeles and San Diego.

