Incyte Announces Full Results From Phase 3 TRuE-V Program Evaluating Ruxolitinib Cream (Opzelura) in Patients With Vitiligo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2021, 11:15  |  86   |   |   

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced the full 24-week results from its pivotal Phase 3 TRuE-V clinical trial program investigating ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura), a topical JAK inhibitor, in adolescent and adult patients (age ≥12 years) with nonsegmental vitiligo. These data will be presented today as a late-breaking oral presentation (Abstract #D3T01.2A) at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Congress, held virtually from September 29-October 2, 2021.

Building on the previously announced positive topline results from the TRuE-V program, findings from the Week 24 analysis showed treatment with 1.5% ruxolitinib cream twice daily (BID) resulted in greater improvement to vehicle for the primary and all key secondary endpoints in both the TRuE-V1 and TRuE-V2 studies. Results, which were consistent across both studies, showed:

  • At Week 24, 29.9% of patients applying ruxolitinib cream achieved ≥75% improvement from baseline in the facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (F-VASI75), the primary endpoint.
  • More than 51% of patients applying ruxolitinib cream achieved ≥50% improvement from baseline in F-VASI (F-VASI50), and more than 15% of patients applying ruxolitinib cream achieved ≥90% improvement from baseline in F-VASI (F-VASI90), key secondary endpoints.
  • Additional key secondary endpoints were met, including a significantly greater proportion of patients achieving ≥50% improvement from baseline in total body Vitiligo Area Scoring Index (T-VASI50) and a Vitiligo Noticeability Scale (VNS) response with application of ruxolitinib cream compared to vehicle, and a significant improvement on percentage change from baseline in facial body surface area (F-BSA) with application of ruxolitinib cream compared to vehicle.

“We are pleased to share the full 24-week results from our pivotal Phase 3 TRuE-V program for the first time with the global dermatology community at EADV, which resulted in significant improvements in facial and total body repigmentation in vitiligo patients treated with ruxolitinib cream,” said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & Autoimmunity, Incyte. “These positive results reinforce the potential for ruxolitinib cream as a meaningful treatment option for people suffering from vitiligo, and we look forward to working with regulators to bring the first approved medical treatment that directly addresses repigmentation to patients in the U.S. and Europe.”

