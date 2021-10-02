checkAd

DGAP-DD SynBiotic SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.10.2021, 12:34  |  33   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2021 / 12:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MARKTFLAGGE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Stietzel
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SynBiotic SE

b) LEI
48510041U2G1IWA3R418 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5A59

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21 EUR 252000 EUR
21 EUR 220500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.0000 EUR 472500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SynBiotic SE
Barer Str. 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: https://www.synbiotic.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70372  02.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237632&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

SynBiotic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD SynBiotic SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.10.2021 / 12:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG wollen der ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-News: FYI AND ALCOA SIGN BINDING JV TERM SHEET FOR FYI'S HPA REFINING PROJECT
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP SE erwartet für 2021 deutliches Übertreffen der eigenen EBIT-Prognose und für Q3 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Neschen AG: Gerichtlicher Sachverständiger sieht keine Schadensersatzansprüche gegen den ...
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon and Bioeq announce File Acceptance for FYB201, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis(R) ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:34 UhrDGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:54 UhrDGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:54 UhrDGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:54 UhrDGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:54 UhrDGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:54 UhrDGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
11:54 UhrDGAP-DD: SynBiotic SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
28.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital beschlossen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.09.21SynBiotic SE: Christian Angermayer now Largest Shareholder with Circa 45%
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21SynBiotic SE: Christian Angermayer now largest shareholder with circa 45%
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten