

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.10.2021 / 12:24

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: MARKTFLAGGE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Sebastian Last name(s): Stietzel Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SynBiotic SE

b) LEI

48510041U2G1IWA3R418

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5A59

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21 EUR 252000 EUR 21 EUR 220500 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.0000 EUR 472500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

