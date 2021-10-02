RMI Releases Report that Maps the Pathway for China to Pursue Zero-Carbon Steel

BEIJING, Oct.2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sep.29th, RMI releases its latest report, Pursuing Zero-Carbon Steel in China—A Critical Pillar to Reach Carbon Neutrality, which analyzes the specific path of China's steel industry to reach zero-carbon by 2050. The report finds that it is technically and economically feasible for the steel industry to decarbonize through demand reduction, steel recycling and switching to green routes.

China produces and consumes more than half of the world's steel, accounting for about 17 percent of the country's carbon emissions. This makes the steel industry the country's second largest carbon emitting sector. The decarbonization of China's steel industry will be a significant contribution to the country's dual-carbon goals and the world's carbon reduction goal.