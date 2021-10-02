checkAd

Lisbon (ots/PRNewswire) - Portuguese Women's Basketball achieves historic feat
in sports equality

The Portuguese Women's Basketball League will receive, during the next 3 years,
the same sponsorship pay as the men's competition. The amount, which reaches a
total investment of 3 million euros for both competitions, results from the
partnership protocol signed between the Portuguese Basketball Federation and
Betclic Portugal. Both the men's and the women's competition will be called Liga
Betclic, making it an iconic case of sports equality at international level.

After making the headlines last month with Neemias Queta becoming the first
Portuguese Basketball player to reach the NBA, the Portuguese Basketball
Federation didn't stop here. "We saw the opportunity to be the first to take
this step and set an example," says Manuel Fernandes, president of the
Portuguese Basketball Federation. "It's important for us as a brand to
contribute to the discussion, to break down stereotypes that have long prevented
women athletes to have equal pay," says Pureza Sousa, Betclic's Portugal country
Manager.

The goal of this collaboration is to up the game on both leagues, providing the
same conditions for athletes as well as helping both competitions evolve to
present themselves as top European and world-wide leagues, where the draft of
new talent and visibility of renowned players is essential.

This initiative is the result of a close cooperation between the Portuguese
Basketball Federation and Betclic Portugal and their shared vision to implement
a new paradigm for basketball, regardless of being practiced by men or women.
Both entities hope that this unique initiative in the international sports
landscape will have ramifications throughout the world and will contribute to
equal opportunities and equal pay in sports.

Contact:

André Abranches
andre.abranches@wisdom.com.pt
915 845 300

