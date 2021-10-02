Lisbon (ots/PRNewswire) - Portuguese Women's Basketball achieves historic featin sports equalityThe Portuguese Women's Basketball League will receive, during the next 3 years,the same sponsorship pay as the men's competition. The amount, which reaches atotal investment of 3 million euros for both competitions, results from thepartnership protocol signed between the Portuguese Basketball Federation andBetclic Portugal. Both the men's and the women's competition will be called LigaBetclic, making it an iconic case of sports equality at international level.After making the headlines last month with Neemias Queta becoming the firstPortuguese Basketball player to reach the NBA, the Portuguese BasketballFederation didn't stop here. "We saw the opportunity to be the first to takethis step and set an example," says Manuel Fernandes, president of thePortuguese Basketball Federation. "It's important for us as a brand tocontribute to the discussion, to break down stereotypes that have long preventedwomen athletes to have equal pay," says Pureza Sousa, Betclic's Portugal countryManager.The goal of this collaboration is to up the game on both leagues, providing thesame conditions for athletes as well as helping both competitions evolve topresent themselves as top European and world-wide leagues, where the draft ofnew talent and visibility of renowned players is essential.This initiative is the result of a close cooperation between the PortugueseBasketball Federation and Betclic Portugal and their shared vision to implementa new paradigm for basketball, regardless of being practiced by men or women.Both entities hope that this unique initiative in the international sportslandscape will have ramifications throughout the world and will contribute toequal opportunities and equal pay in sports.Contact:André Abranchesandre.abranches@wisdom.com.pt915 845 300Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100820/5035906OTS: BetClic