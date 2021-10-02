checkAd

Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2021, 17:33  |  101   |   |   

In the third quarter, we produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles. We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges.

   

Production

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Tesla!
Long
Basispreis 731,60€
Hebel 14,20
Ask 4,71
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 816,10€
Hebel 14,10
Ask 4,52
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

 

Deliveries

 

Subject to operating lease accounting

   

Model S/X

 

8,941

 

9,275

 

20%

   

Model 3/Y

 

228,882

 

232,025

 

6%

   

Total

 

237,823

 

241,300

 

7%

 

***************

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q3 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

Tesla Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ROUNDUP/'WSJ': FBI ermittelt wegen Falschangaben zu Model 3 gegen Tesla
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries In the third quarter, we produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 240,000 vehicles. We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges.     Production   …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces Full Results From Phase 3 TRuE-V Program Evaluating Ruxolitinib Cream (Opzelura) ...
Seres Therapeutics Presents Late-Breaking Data from SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III Study in Recurrent ...
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Termination of “Poison Pill” Effective Immediately
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.10.21Tesla Q3 Production 238,000 Vehicles; Deliveries 240,000 Vehicles
PLX AI | Analysen
02.10.21Nicht Elektromobilität ist der wichtigste Trend für Autohersteller – Software ist es
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.10.21Expertenstimmen zum Chipmangel: Druck auf Auto-Aktien: Wie lange leidet die Branche noch?(1) 
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
01.10.21Ministerium startet Ausschreibung von Schnellladenetz für E-Autos
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21LYNX: Schafft die Tesla Aktie schon bald neue Rekordmarken?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
01.10.21Aktien: Lucid besser als Tesla
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
30.09.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ im Plus; AMD und Nvidia (NVD) klettern kräftig
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Volkswagen und Tesla setzen auf manganreiche Batterien - Nano One Materials (LBMB) kooperiert mit OEM
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Maydorns Meinung: S&P 500, Tesla, VW, BYD, Varta, Lithium, E-Mobilität Index, BioNTech, Valneva
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.09.21Netflix, Boeing, Dollar Tree, Tesla, Lucid, Nordex, Gea, Hornbach, Villeroy & Boch - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte