checkAd

Loulo-Gounkoto’s New Underground Mine Ramps Up As Exploration Continues to Extend Complex’s Life

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2021, 18:00  |  101   |   |   

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

BAMAKO, Mali, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loulo Gold Mine - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – The Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex is set to remain a major contributor to the Malian economy well into the future as it continues to replace the ore depleted by mining, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said here today.

Mines operated in Mali by Barrick and its predecessor Randgold have spent some $8 billion in the country in the form of taxes, royalties, salaries and payments to local suppliers over the past 24 years. To date this year, it has paid $318 million to the government in taxes, royalties and dividends and invested more than $13 million in community wellbeing projects ranging from health and education to economic development initiatives such as its Business Accelerator program, designed to equip budding entrepreneurs with management skills.

Speaking at a media briefing, Bristow said Loulo-Gounkoto was on track to meet its annual production guidance, with its new underground mine at Gounkoto — the complex’s third underground operation — ramping up production. Through successful exploration it is on track to increase mineral reserves net of depletion for the third successive year and promising results from the Yalea Ridge and Gounkoto-Faraba targets reaffirm the potential for further life-of-mine extensions.

“Loulo-Gounkoto is one of the world’s greatest gold mining operations and it continues to confirm its status as a member of the industry’s elite Tier One1 club as well as the largest private sector contributor to Mali’s GDP,” Bristow said.

“In addition to the enormous value it creates for its stakeholders, Loulo-Gounkoto also aspires to a high level of social responsibility. Almost 40% of employees have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and 335 people have been vaccinated in the surrounding community. Security staff and other employees who come into contact with the community have undergone rigorous training in human rights. Work is also under way to secure the new certification standardized by the International Cyanide Management Institute.”

Loulo-Gounkoto is maintaining its commitment to the employment and advancement of host country nationals, in line with Barrick’s global policy, and people from the nearby Kenieba village have been successfully trained to operate key equipment at the new Gounkoto underground mine. The complex is almost entirely staffed and managed by Malian citizens.

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loulo-Gounkoto’s New Underground Mine Ramps Up As Exploration Continues to Extend Complex’s Life All amounts expressed in US Dollars BAMAKO, Mali, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loulo Gold Mine - Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – The Loulo-Gounkoto gold complex is set to remain a major contributor to the Malian economy well …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AnaptysBio Presents Updated Data From Imsidolimab Phase 2 GALLOP Trial in Generalized Pustular ...
Adaptive Biotechnologies Presents New Data During IDWeek Demonstrating the Capability of Its Immune ...
Alignment Health Plan Rolls Out New $0 Premium Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and Dual-Eligible Plans ...
Alignment Health Plan to Launch New PPO, C-SNP and D-SNP Options to Meet Growing, Diverse Needs of ...
Alignment Healthcare Announces New 2022 Plans, Empowering 7 Million Seniors With More Choice, ...
With Alignment Health Plan, Arizona Residents in Pima and Maricopa Counties Can Access More $0 ...
Alignment Health Plan Offers More Choices, Flexible Health Coverage for Nevada Seniors in Clark, ...
Loulo-Gounkoto’s New Underground Mine Ramps Up As Exploration Continues to Extend Complex’s ...
Roper Technologies to Sell TransCore for $2.68 Billion
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.10.21DZ BANK – Ausblick viertes Quartal: Hier lauern Risiken und Chancen
DZ BANK | Weitere Nachrichten
02.10.21Explorations-Treffer allerorts: Osisko Metals und Aurania Resources landen weitere Volltreffer!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
02.10.21Wie man 10.000 Euro langfristig investieren kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.10.21P2 Gold Upsizes and Closes the Flow-Through Private Placement
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Marktgeflüster: Rallys verkaufen, bis Fed Tapering verkündet!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
01.10.21Wochenausblick: DAX mit deutlichen Wochenverlust. Euro, Öl und Bilanzdaten im Blickpunkt!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DZ BANK – Ausblick viertes Quartal: Hier lauern Risiken und Chancen
DZ BANK | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Stelmine Canada Mobilizes for Drilling at Courcy
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Quantum Battery Metals schließt Explorationsprogramm ab. Resultate ermutigend.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Red Pine Announces the Grant of Stock Options
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten