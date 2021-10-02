AnaptysBio Presents Updated Data From Imsidolimab Phase 2 GALLOP Trial in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis
- Imsidolimab demonstrated rapid and sustained efficacy with 6 of 8 (75%) generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) patients achieving the primary endpoint at week 4 and week 16
- Early reduction of erythema with pustules by 60% at week 1 improved to 94% reduction at week 4 and 98% reduction at week 16
- Phase 3 GEMINI-1 clinical trial has been initiated subsequent to FDA end-of-Phase 2 meeting and FDA orphan drug designation for the treatment of GPP
- In addition to GPP, imsidolimab clinical development to focus on moderate-to-severe acne and moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, with Phase 2 top-line data anticipated in these indications during the first and second halves of 2022, respectively
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that week 16 data from the GPP GALLOP Phase 2 trial of imsidolimab, its investigational anti-interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) therapeutic antibody, was presented at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. The oral presentation, titled “Imsidolimab, an Anti-IL-36 Receptor Monoclonal Antibody, in the Treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Results from a Phase 2 Trial”, was presented by Dr. Johann Gudjonsson, professor of Dermatology at the University of Michigan.
“These promising results demonstrate the potential for imsidolimab in the treatment of GPP patients,” said Dr. Johann Gudjonsson. “GPP is a severely debilitating life-threatening dermatological disease in need of novel therapeutic approaches. I look forward to the advancement of imsidolimab in GPP Phase 3 trials.”
“I would like to thank all of the patients, physicians, nurses and clinical research collaborators that helped AnaptysBio conduct the GALLOP clinical trial,” said Dr. Paul Lizzul, chief medical officer of AnaptysBio. “We are pleased to advance development of imsidolimab across GPP, acne and hidradenitis suppurativa going forward.”
Study Data
Key data available to date from the 8 patients enrolled in the GALLOP trial are as follows:
- Six of 8 (75%) patients treated with imsidolimab monotherapy achieved the primary endpoint of response on the clinical global impression (CGI) scale at week 4 and week 16 (Table 1), without requiring rescue medication. Two of 8 (25%) patients were considered to have not met the primary endpoint because they dropped out of the trial prior to Day 29.
- Modified Japanese Dermatology Association severity index total score (mJDA-SI), which incorporates both dermatological and systemic aspects of GPP, decreased on average by 29% at week 1, 54% at week 4 and 58% at week 16. Erythema with pustules, which clinically defines GPP, decreased by 60% at week 1, 94% by week 4 and 98% by week 16. Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI), which is a patient-reported measure, achieved a reduction of 6 points at week 4 and 11 points by week 16, each of which exceeded the minimal clinically importance difference (MCID) of 4 points. GPP Physician Global Assessment (GPPPGA) scale was implemented by protocol amendment during the course of the trial and was assessed in 4 of the 8 enrolled patients, where zero (clear) or 1 (almost clear) response was achieved in 2 (50%) patients at week 4 and 3 (75%) patients at week 16.
- Genotypic testing indicated homozygous wild-type IL-36RN, CARD14 and AP1S3 alleles for all 7 tested patients.
- Through week 16, anti-drug antibodies were only detected in one patient, which occurred at week 12 and did not impact imsidolimab pharmacokinetics or efficacy.
Imsidolimab was generally well-tolerated and most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate in severity and resolved without sequelae.
0 Kommentare