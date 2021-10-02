AnaptysBio Presents Updated Data From Imsidolimab Phase 2 GALLOP Trial in Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

Imsidolimab demonstrated rapid and sustained efficacy with 6 of 8 (75%) generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) patients achieving the primary endpoint at week 4 and week 16

Early reduction of erythema with pustules by 60% at week 1 improved to 94% reduction at week 4 and 98% reduction at week 16

Phase 3 GEMINI-1 clinical trial has been initiated subsequent to FDA end-of-Phase 2 meeting and FDA orphan drug designation for the treatment of GPP

In addition to GPP, imsidolimab clinical development to focus on moderate-to-severe acne and moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, with Phase 2 top-line data anticipated in these indications during the first and second halves of 2022, respectively

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that week 16 data from the GPP GALLOP Phase 2 trial of imsidolimab, its investigational anti-interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) therapeutic antibody, was presented at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. The oral presentation, titled “Imsidolimab, an Anti-IL-36 Receptor Monoclonal Antibody, in the Treatment of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Results from a Phase 2 Trial”, was presented by Dr. Johann Gudjonsson, professor of Dermatology at the University of Michigan.

“These promising results demonstrate the potential for imsidolimab in the treatment of GPP patients,” said Dr. Johann Gudjonsson. “GPP is a severely debilitating life-threatening dermatological disease in need of novel therapeutic approaches. I look forward to the advancement of imsidolimab in GPP Phase 3 trials.”