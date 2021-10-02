Seres Therapeutics Presents Late-Breaking Data from SER-109 Phase 3 ECOSPOR III Study in Recurrent C. Difficile Infection at IDWeek2021

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced late-breaking data from its Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study evaluating SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI). SER-109 was associated with significantly greater reduction of antimicrobial resistance genes (ARGs) compared to placebo, with the reduction observed both rapidly (by Week 1) and sustained through Week 8 of the study. These data, presented by Timothy Straub on October 2 at the IDWeek 2021 Virtual Conference, support a potential role for microbiome therapeutics in rapid decolonization of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

“As the GI microbiome is the first-line of defense against colonization with antimicrobial resistant bacteria, this exploratory analysis is critical to understanding the potential of SER-109 and our microbiome pipeline more broadly,” said Lisa von Moltke, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seres. “As one of the most urgent bacterial threats in the U.S. and a leading cause of hospital-acquired infection, providing patients with safer and more effective treatment options is at the forefront of our mission as we work to potentially bring the first-ever FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic to those suffering from C. difficile.”