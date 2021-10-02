Adaptive Biotechnologies Presents New Data During IDWeek Demonstrating the Capability of Its Immune Medicine Platform to Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccine Response and Detect Lyme Disease

Late-breaking data show TCR repertoire characterization is nearly two times more sensitive than the standard two-tiered testing (STTT) at identifying Lyme disease

SEATTLE, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, is presenting new data from three studies demonstrating the potential clinical utility of T-cell testing using T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoire characterization for infectious diseases during IDWeek 2021, which is being held virtually. Data demonstrate potential advantages over conventional testing methods in SARS-CoV-2 and Lyme disease.

In SARS-CoV-2, new real-world data demonstrate that T-Detect COVID can detect prior infection nearly 12 months after diagnosis in some patients. Additionally, T-cell testing can be used to distinguish natural SARS-CoV-2 infection from COVID-19 vaccine response, an important advantage over antibody tests. In Lyme disease, a late-breaking abstract showed TCR repertoire characterization to be nearly two times more sensitive than standard two-tiered testing (STTT) at identifying individuals with early disease.

“Our data presented at IDWeek this year reflects the growing evidence that Adaptive’s immune medicine platform can be applied to develop tests that could potentially provide valuable clinical information for patients,” said Lance Baldo M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “These data play a critical role in advancing the T-Detect pipeline and Adaptive’s vision to leverage data from the human immune system to diagnose and treat disease.”

T cells are the adaptive immune system’s first responders to many different diseases and play a critical role in the clearance of pathogens as well as regulating both cellular and antibody-mediated immunity. Given that T cells are highly specific for their disease target and circulate freely in the blood, they are an easy and desirable target for assessing exposure and potential immunity to specific pathogens. A T-cell response can be measured within days from initial pathogen exposure and can persist for years even when antibodies become undetectable. T-cell testing using TCR repertoire characterization can provide a consistent and trackable measure of the immune response to many diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2 and Lyme disease.