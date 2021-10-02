checkAd

Adaptive Biotechnologies Presents New Data During IDWeek Demonstrating the Capability of Its Immune Medicine Platform to Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccine Response and Detect Lyme Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2021, 19:15  |  113   |   |   

Real-world data show T-Detect COVID can detect prior SARS-CoV-2 infection nearly 12 months after initial diagnosis in some patients

New research demonstrates T-cell testing using T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoire characterization can distinguish natural SARS-CoV-2 infection from COVID-19 vaccine response

Late-breaking data show TCR repertoire characterization is nearly two times more sensitive than the standard two-tiered testing (STTT) at identifying Lyme disease

SEATTLE, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, is presenting new data from three studies demonstrating the potential clinical utility of T-cell testing using T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoire characterization for infectious diseases during IDWeek 2021, which is being held virtually. Data demonstrate potential advantages over conventional testing methods in SARS-CoV-2 and Lyme disease.

In SARS-CoV-2, new real-world data demonstrate that T-Detect COVID can detect prior infection nearly 12 months after diagnosis in some patients. Additionally, T-cell testing can be used to distinguish natural SARS-CoV-2 infection from COVID-19 vaccine response, an important advantage over antibody tests. In Lyme disease, a late-breaking abstract showed TCR repertoire characterization to be nearly two times more sensitive than standard two-tiered testing (STTT) at identifying individuals with early disease.

“Our data presented at IDWeek this year reflects the growing evidence that Adaptive’s immune medicine platform can be applied to develop tests that could potentially provide valuable clinical information for patients,” said Lance Baldo M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Adaptive Biotechnologies. “These data play a critical role in advancing the T-Detect pipeline and Adaptive’s vision to leverage data from the human immune system to diagnose and treat disease.”

T cells are the adaptive immune system’s first responders to many different diseases and play a critical role in the clearance of pathogens as well as regulating both cellular and antibody-mediated immunity. Given that T cells are highly specific for their disease target and circulate freely in the blood, they are an easy and desirable target for assessing exposure and potential immunity to specific pathogens. A T-cell response can be measured within days from initial pathogen exposure and can persist for years even when antibodies become undetectable. T-cell testing using TCR repertoire characterization can provide a consistent and trackable measure of the immune response to many diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2 and Lyme disease.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adaptive Biotechnologies Presents New Data During IDWeek Demonstrating the Capability of Its Immune Medicine Platform to Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Vaccine Response and Detect Lyme Disease Real-world data show T-Detect COVID can detect prior SARS-CoV-2 infection nearly 12 months after initial diagnosis in some patients New research demonstrates T-cell testing using T-cell receptor (TCR) repertoire characterization can distinguish …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AnaptysBio Presents Updated Data From Imsidolimab Phase 2 GALLOP Trial in Generalized Pustular ...
Adaptive Biotechnologies Presents New Data During IDWeek Demonstrating the Capability of Its Immune ...
Alignment Health Plan Rolls Out New $0 Premium Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and Dual-Eligible Plans ...
Alignment Health Plan to Launch New PPO, C-SNP and D-SNP Options to Meet Growing, Diverse Needs of ...
Alignment Healthcare Announces New 2022 Plans, Empowering 7 Million Seniors With More Choice, ...
With Alignment Health Plan, Arizona Residents in Pima and Maricopa Counties Can Access More $0 ...
Alignment Health Plan Offers More Choices, Flexible Health Coverage for Nevada Seniors in Clark, ...
Loulo-Gounkoto’s New Underground Mine Ramps Up As Exploration Continues to Extend Complex’s ...
Roper Technologies to Sell TransCore for $2.68 Billion
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...