Roper Technologies to Sell TransCore for $2.68 Billion

“ST Engineering will be a great owner for TransCore and will support the business as it pursues the next phase of its innovative work in traffic management, tolling technology, and smart city infrastructure,” said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies’ President and CEO. “We are grateful to Tracy Marks, TransCore’s President, and the entire TransCore team for their many contributions to Roper.”

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) , a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to divest its TransCore business to Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (“ST Engineering”), a global technology, defense, and engineering group, for $2.68 billion in cash. TransCore is expected to generate approximately $545 million of revenue and $135 million of EBITDA in 2021. Roper will retain its DAT and Loadlink network software businesses, which it acquired together with TransCore in 2004.

“Over our 17-year ownership period, Roper’s governance and incentive system has enabled the TransCore leadership team to meaningfully improve project capabilities and product innovation, resulting in market share growth and sustained leadership within its niche market,” said Mr. Hunn. “Also, during this time, Roper added significant value to the DAT and Loadlink network software businesses by providing long-term investment support and an independent operating structure that enabled these businesses to substantially improve and expand their networks, resulting in attractive growth profiles that will continue to benefit Roper.”

“The divestiture of the project-oriented TransCore business will enhance our mix of predictable, high-margin, recurring revenue businesses and notably reduce our working capital requirements. Additionally, the after-tax proceeds of the transaction will accelerate and amplify our ability to deploy capital toward our robust pipeline of high-quality acquisition opportunities,” concluded Mr. Hunn.

“TransCore has established a premier business, demonstrated by its industry leading solutions and backed by a talented workforce, in which we will continue to invest. With the addition of TransCore, ST Engineering will be uniquely positioned as a sustainable Smart Mobility market leader, underpinned by our strengths in technology and innovation,” said Vincent Chong, Group President & CEO of ST Engineering.