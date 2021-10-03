Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 39
In week 39 Festi purchased in total 1,249,121 own shares for total amount of 264,106,620 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share Price
|Purchase price
|39
|27.9.2021
|14:12:41
|150.000
|208,000
|31.200.000
|39
|27.9.2021
|15:29:39
|100.000
|208,000
|20.800.000
|39
|28.9.2021
|13:10:48
|150.000
|208,000
|31.200.000
|39
|28.9.2021
|14:52:29
|100.000
|208,000
|20.800.000
|39
|29.9.2021
|10:42:20
|100.000
|206,000
|20.600.000
|39
|29.9.2021
|13:25:45
|100.000
|207,000
|20.700.000
|39
|29.9.2021
|15:12:09
|50.000
|210,000
|10.500.000
|39
|30.9.2021
|12:53:56
|1.060
|214,000
|226.840
|39
|30.9.2021
|12:59:30
|1
|214,000
|214
|39
|30.9.2021
|13:08:33
|98.939
|214,000
|21.172.946
|39
|30.9.2021
|13:09:10
|150.000
|214,000
|32.100.000
|39
|1.10.2021
|11:16:48
|94.090
|220,000
|20.699.800
|39
|1.10.2021
|12:31:01
|1.500
|220,000
|330.000
|39
|1.10.2021
|14:06:37
|150.000
|220,000
|33.000.000
|39
|1.10.2021
|14:33:44
|3.531
|220,000
|776.820
|1.249.121
|264.106.620
Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,060,138 own shares for 426,199,003 ISK and holds today 4,560,138 own shares or 1,41%
of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of
a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
