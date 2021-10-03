checkAd

Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 39

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.10.2021, 16:13  |  52   |   |   

In week 39 Festi purchased in total 1,249,121 own shares for total amount of 264,106,620 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share Price Purchase price
39 27.9.2021 14:12:41 150.000 208,000 31.200.000
39 27.9.2021 15:29:39 100.000 208,000 20.800.000
39 28.9.2021 13:10:48 150.000 208,000 31.200.000
39 28.9.2021 14:52:29 100.000 208,000 20.800.000
39 29.9.2021 10:42:20 100.000 206,000 20.600.000
39 29.9.2021 13:25:45 100.000 207,000 20.700.000
39 29.9.2021 15:12:09 50.000 210,000 10.500.000
39 30.9.2021 12:53:56 1.060 214,000 226.840
39 30.9.2021 12:59:30 1 214,000 214
39 30.9.2021 13:08:33 98.939 214,000 21.172.946
39 30.9.2021 13:09:10 150.000 214,000 32.100.000
39 1.10.2021 11:16:48 94.090 220,000 20.699.800
39 1.10.2021 12:31:01 1.500 220,000 330.000
39 1.10.2021 14:06:37 150.000 220,000 33.000.000
39 1.10.2021 14:33:44 3.531 220,000 776.820
      1.249.121   264.106.620

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,060,138﻿ own shares for 426,199,003 ISK and holds today 4,560,138 own shares or 1,41% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Festi hf. Buy-back programme week 39 In week 39 Festi purchased in total 1,249,121 own shares for total amount of 264,106,620 ISK as follows: WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare PricePurchase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roper Technologies to Sell TransCore for $2.68 Billion
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 39
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...