In week 39 Festi purchased in total 1,249,121 own shares for total amount of 264,106,620 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share Price Purchase price 39 27.9.2021 14:12:41 150.000 208,000 31.200.000 39 27.9.2021 15:29:39 100.000 208,000 20.800.000 39 28.9.2021 13:10:48 150.000 208,000 31.200.000 39 28.9.2021 14:52:29 100.000 208,000 20.800.000 39 29.9.2021 10:42:20 100.000 206,000 20.600.000 39 29.9.2021 13:25:45 100.000 207,000 20.700.000 39 29.9.2021 15:12:09 50.000 210,000 10.500.000 39 30.9.2021 12:53:56 1.060 214,000 226.840 39 30.9.2021 12:59:30 1 214,000 214 39 30.9.2021 13:08:33 98.939 214,000 21.172.946 39 30.9.2021 13:09:10 150.000 214,000 32.100.000 39 1.10.2021 11:16:48 94.090 220,000 20.699.800 39 1.10.2021 12:31:01 1.500 220,000 330.000 39 1.10.2021 14:06:37 150.000 220,000 33.000.000 39 1.10.2021 14:33:44 3.531 220,000 776.820 1.249.121 264.106.620

Before the purchase Festi held 2,500,000 own shares or 0.77% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,060,138﻿ own shares for 426,199,003 ISK and holds today 4,560,138 own shares or 1,41% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 20 September 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.08% of the issued shares, with the cap of 750 million ISK purchase price.



The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.