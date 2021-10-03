Active Biotech Tasquinimod clinical development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following completion of the initial phase of the ongoing trial in the US
Lund Sweden, October 3, 2021 - Active Biotech (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ACTI) today announces that the ongoing trial of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma has reached an important milestone. Ten patients have been treated with increasing doses of tasquinimod, which was generally well tolerated. The optimal dose and schedule of tasquinimod, when used as a single agent in patients with multiple myeloma has been established at 1 mg per day after a one-week run in of 0.5 mg daily. This is similar to the treatment schedule used in previous studies of tasquinimod.
The trial will now advance to a previously planned combination part, in which treatment with tasquinimod will be tested in patients with multiple myeloma together with the orally administered antimyeloma agents ixazomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (IRd). Once an optimal dose and schedule of tasquinimod for the IRd combination is established, an expansion cohort will be recruited to further document the biological activity of tasquinimod in myeloma patients. Key secondary endpoints will include antimyeloma activity using the response criteria of the International Myeloma Working Group.
The study is conducted in a partnership with the Abramson Cancer Center of the University of Pennsylvania, with Dr. Dan Vogl as principal investigator. For more information about the study please visit clinical clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04405167).
"We are pleased to have concluded the first part of this trial, confirming the previous safety profile of tasquinimod in patients with multiple myeloma and defining an optimal dose and schedule for tasquinimod in this patient population. The patients included in this study phase were heavily pre-treated, with a median of 8 prior lines of therapy; 8 of the 10 patients were triple-class refractory to Imids, proteasome inhibitors, and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies. While none of the patients formally achieved a partial response, two patients with progressive myeloma at study entry achieved significant periods of stable disease on single-agent tasquinimod therapy. This suggests that tasquinimod has anti-myeloma activity in patients with advanced disease that is resistant to established therapies. These results enable us to advance into the combination part of the study, in which tasquinimod will be combined with a standard anti-myeloma treatment regimen. Our preclinical laboratory models suggest that this combination strategy may be a particularly effective way to utilize tasquinimod in myeloma therapy." says Dr. Dan Vogl, Principal Investigator.
0 Kommentare