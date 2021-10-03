checkAd

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 2b ‘X-TOLE’ Clinical Trial of XEN1101

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.10.2021, 22:32  |  77   |   |   

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Xenon management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss topline results from the XEN1101 Phase 2b “X-TOLE” clinical trial on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time.

  • A conference call and webcast with slides will be broadcast live on the Investors section of the Xenon website. To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 4481713.

The above listed dates and times are subject to change. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Media / Investor Contacts:
Maria McClean / Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604-484-3353 / 778-999-5634
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase 2b ‘X-TOLE’ Clinical Trial of XEN1101 BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Xenon management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss topline …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roper Technologies to Sell TransCore for $2.68 Billion
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Topline Results from Phase ...
Active Biotech: Tasquinimod clinical  development in multiple myeloma advances into combination therapy following ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 39
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime ...
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Todos Medical Receives Approval by Amazon to Sell Immune Supplements Tollovid & Tollovid Daily
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...