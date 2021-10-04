checkAd

Notice Regarding Nidec Corporation’s Board Resolution on Selection for TSE’s New “Prime Market” Segment

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 9, 2021, Nidec Corporation (the “Company”) received an initial assessment result from the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) regarding the listing criteria for the bourse's new market segments, which confirmed that the Company fulfilled the requirements for listing on the bourse's main Prime Market board.

Based on these results, the Company's board of directors resolved at its meeting held on October 3, 2021 to select to list on the Prime Market as the TSE transitions to three new market segments with tighter listing criteria, and to submit the relevant applications.

Going forward, the Company will adhere to the prescribed procedures stipulated in the TSE application schedule.

Contact:
Masahiro Nagayasu
General Manager
Investor Relations
+81-75-935-6140
ir@nidec.com





