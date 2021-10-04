Fifth Annual World Financial Planning Day Is Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB) and its global network of organizations will unite Wednesday, 6 October, for the fifth annual World Financial Planning Day to raise awareness of the value of financial planning, of having a financial plan and of working with a competent and ethical financial planner. Representing nearly 200,000 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professionals worldwide, the FPSB Network will host a series of programs and events on and after World Financial Planning Day as part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) World Investor Week.

"Consumers with a financial plan are nearly three times more likely to feel confident about achieving their life goals," said CEO of FPSB, Noel Maye. "FPSB's World Financial Planning Day is an opportunity for the global CFP professional community to empower members of the public to increase their financial literacy and capability, and take control of their financial futures. It's also an opportunity to promote to the regulatory community how having a global community of financial planners committed to standards of competence and ethics, and to putting clients' interests first, can restore trust in financial services marketplaces."

On World Financial Planning Day, FPSB will broadcast a global event on Wednesday, 6 October at 13:00h UTC, featuring an address from Martin Moloney, IOSCO's Secretary General, and a panel discussion moderated by CNBC contributor Janet Alvarez, among José Alexandré Vasco, coordinator of IOSCO's C8 World Investor Week Working Group; Miles Larbey, Acting Head of Consumer Finance, Insurance & Pensions at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); and Amy Richardson, CFP, Senior Manager, Financial Planner at Charles Schwab, on the future of client needs and advice delivery. Registration is still open for CFP professionals and the global financial planning community to attend.