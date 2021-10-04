checkAd

Usain Bolt Surprises Kids at Pho3nix Futures Camp

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chance to speak with Usain Bolt capped off the first Pho3nix Future camp for high-performing junior athletes across Europe which took place in Lausanne, Switzerland from September 6-12.

Organised by sport non-profit Pho3nix Foundation (https://pho3nixfoundation.com/), the camp was hosted by four-time world champion triathlete Chris McCormack alongside Sebastian Kulczyk, business leader and founder of the Pho3nix Foundation. Olympic medalists John Steffensen and Nicola Spirig, two-time speed climbing world champion Aleksandra Miroslaw, and snowboarding freeride world champion Emilien Badoux served as co-hosts and mentors alongside captains of business including executive strategist Konrad Stanoch, sports marketing agency founder Sean O'Reilly, and reputation manager Jakub Zajdel.

An unprecedented opportunity for young athletes to access valuable insight into being a successful professional athlete, highlights included a visit to the Olympic Museum, sport climbing, and a teams-based active challenge at City Game Lausanne. Activities and workshops aimed to hone a high-performance mindset, including the ability to work under pressure, goal-orientedness, a good attitude toward winning, and problem-solving skills. The camp also upskilled participants with sessions on traditional and social media training, sponsorship, anti-doping, and working with sport federations.

Bolt offered precious words of advice for them. "You have to learn from your mistakes and always be open to criticism. That's how you learn. Watch the greats; you're going to fail at times but you have to learn from that to make you better, make you stronger."

Athletes returned home with renewed purpose. Czech Under-16 200-meter hurdles national record holder Tereza Babicka plans to study architecture while continuing to train in athletics, reports her mother Dana Jelenova. "She came back full of energy, self-confidence and new optimism. It is a big challenge, especially how to connect sport and studies. Your camp showed her that if you really want something, go after it."

The Pho3nix Future camp launches the Pho3nix Future Program which aims to equip young athletes with skills, knowledge, and personal development to flourish in a professional sports career and beyond.

"They truly are the future; paying it forward and investing in them is crucial as they emerge as the next leaders and build their own legacy," says Kulczyk. "This camp is just one piece of Pho3nix Foundation's aim to promote and support sport at every level and inspire generations to rise to their potential and pursue their dreams."

