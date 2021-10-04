checkAd

EQS-Adhoc COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LAUNCHES PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER TO ACQUIRE CASSIOPEA S.P.A.

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LAUNCHES PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER TO ACQUIRE CASSIOPEA S.P.A.

Dublin, Ireland and Lainate, Italy - 4 October 2021 - Today, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. launches a public exchange offer under Swiss takeover rules to fully acquire and delist Cassiopea S.p.A. The exchange ratio follows current market prices.

Further information is available on https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/news-releases/2021/211004 and on https://www.cassiopea.com/web-filter/

About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
Cosmo is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders and improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has recently entered into a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius(TM) its artificial intelligence device for use in coloscopies and GI procedures. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo(TM) to Red Hill Biopharma and is the licensee of BYFAVO(TM) (Remimazolam) for the US for procedural sedation, which it has sub-licensed to Acacia. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com
 
About Cassiopea
Cassiopea is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, particularly acne, androgenetic alopecia (or AGA) and genital warts. Cassiopea is investing in innovation that is driving scientific advancement in areas that have been largely ignored for decades. The portfolio comprises four unencumbered clinical candidates, for which Cassiopea owns the worldwide rights. The Company's strategy is to leverage this expertise to optimize the commercial potential for its products directly or with partners. For further information on Cassiopea, please visit www.cassiopea.com

