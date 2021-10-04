Galapagos announces completion of patient enrollment for DIVERSITY Phase 3 study with filgotinib in Crohn’s Disease

The DIVERSITY study enrolled 1,374 participants with moderately to severely active CD, including biologic-naïve and biologic-experienced patients. The study evaluates the safety and efficacy of 100mg and 200mg filgotinib versus placebo on clinical remission and endoscopic response, in a 10-week induction phase, followed by a 47-week maintenance phase. Topline results of the DIVERSITY study are anticipated in H1 2023.

Mechelen, Belgium; 4 October 2021, 07.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced randomization of the last patient in to the multi-cent er , global DIVERSITY Phase 3 study . The study is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of filgotinib, a JAK1 preferential inhibitor, in the induction and maintenance of remission in patients w ith Crohn’s Disease (CD) .

Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer, Galapagos NV said: “This is an important milestone in the DIVERSITY program, as it brings us closer to delivering robust evidence to assess the use of our JAK1 preferential inhibitor as a potentially new class of medicine in the treatment of patients with Crohn's Disease. I would like to thank the patients and the clinical trial centers for participating in this important program, especially during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a particularly challenging time for the health services and society as a whole.”

The DIVERSITY clinical program design was informed by results from the Phase 2 FITZROY study, with filgotinib, which provided positive results for the use of this JAK1 inhibitor in patients with active CD. Full results were reported in The Lancet.1

The use of filgotinib for CD is investigational and is not approved anywhere globally.

Galapagos will assume operational and financial responsibility for DIVERSITY

In agreement with Gilead, Galapagos will assume sponsorship of and operational and financial responsibility for the ongoing DIVERSITY clinical study, evaluating filgotinib in CD, and its long-term extension study. The parties intend to complete the transfer no later than June 30, 2022. Under the terms of the agreement and upon completion of the transfer, Gilead will make a one-time payment of $15 million to Galapagos in consideration for Galapagos assuming responsibility for the DIVERSITY clinical study. From April 1, 2022, Galapagos will also be solely responsible for all development costs for the DIVERSITY clinical study. In addition, if the European Medicines Agency grants regulatory approval of filgotinib for the treatment of CD based on data from the DIVERSITY trial, then royalties payable by Galapagos to Gilead will be reduced by 30% across all filgotinib indications and will become 5.6 to 10.5% of net sales in Europe. These royalties are payable as of 2024. Gilead remains responsible for commercial activities outside of Europe.