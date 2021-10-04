Addex to Present at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors

In a first presentation, Dr. Rocher will discuss recent developments in our understanding of the mGlu2 receptor allosteric binding pocket and implications for drug discovery in the field of mGlu2 selective allosteric modulators. In a second presentation, Dr. Lütjens will discuss the discovery and development of ADX71149, the mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator discovered in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, currently in a phase 2a study in epilepsy patients.

Geneva, Switzerland, October 4 , 2021 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that Dr Lütjens, Head of Discovery – Biology and Dr Rocher, Head of Discovery – Chemistry, will present today at the 10th International Meeting on Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (October 1 - 6, 2021). Dr Paparin, Senior Manager – Chemistry, will be participating at the conference as well.

In addition, Dr Lütjens and Dr Rocher will discuss the following preclinical programs, mGlu2 NAM for the treatment of mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu3 PAM for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, mGlu4 PAM for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and mGlu7 NAM for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is in a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), in addition to the Phase 2 clinical study for blepharospasm. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2a proof of concept clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex’s GABA B PAM program for the development of drug candidates with a focus in addiction. Preclinical programs ongoing with Addex include GABA B PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.