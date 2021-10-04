checkAd

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 07:06  |  80   |   |   

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Bond
ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019

04.10.2021 / 07:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Corporate News

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Encavis AG!
Short
Basispreis 16,42€
Hebel 14,83
Ask 1,32
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 14,56€
Hebel 14,02
Ask 0,80
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

ENCAVIS converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019


Hamburg, October 4, 2021 - The SDAX-listed Hamburg based wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, timber symbol: ECV) converts the perpetual subordinated bonds (ISIN DE000A19NPE8), issued through its wholly owned subsidiary Encavis Finance B.V., via early mandatory conversion today as already announced in August.

Encavis creates the the required 12,606,481 shares from the Conditional Capital 2017 and 2018 and from the Authorised Capital 2021 to convert the still outstanding Bonds in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 89.3 million, initially issued on September 13, 2017 as well as on September 5, 2019.

The current 12.6 million new shares to be issued as a result of the early mandatory conversion of the bonds will not only increase the total number of outstanding shares to 160.469.179 shares (currently 147.9 million shares), they will also increase the free float proportion of Encavis shares tradable on the stock exchange by the same amount. The free float would thus increase from the current 72.8% to 74.9%. Ranking and index membership within the DAX family of Deutsche Börse AG are calculated on the basis of the free float market capitalisation.

The accounting effect of the conversion is a pure liability swap within equity from equity attributable to hybrid capital investors to capital reserves in equity. Equity, equity ratio and balance sheet total remain unchanged.

The medium-term target of increasing EPS to EUR 0.70 in 2025e, in line with the >> Fast Forward 2025 growth strategy, already includes the conversion of the bonds and is calculated on the correspondingly increased number of shares. Likewise, the analysts' valuations and their target prices for the Encavis share are already based on the correspondingly increased number of approximately 160.5 million shares.

Seite 1 von 3
ENCAVIS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: +++ Encavis AG +++
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019 DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Bond ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019 04.10.2021 / 07:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News ENCAVIS converts hybrid …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
DGAP-News: O2 Gold Inc.: O2Gold erbohrt 19 g/t Au im Haupterzgang Aurora, erhöht die nachgewiesene Tiefe der ...
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND AG initiates review of strategic options
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:01 UhrEncavis: Nun wird gewandelt - wie reagiert die Aktie?
4investors | Kommentare
07:06 UhrDGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG wandelt 2017 und 2019 begebene Hybrid-Wandelanleihen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Encavis spart Zinsen - Refinanzierung italienischer Solarparks
4investors | Kommentare
01.10.21DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG refinances EUR 88.0 million project portfolio to significantly improved conditions
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG refinanziert EUR 88,0 Millionen Projektportfolio zu deutlich besseren Konditionen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Encavis Aktie – Traumrendite mit Sonne und Wind?
Aktienfinder.Net | Kommentare
01.10.21ASML: Nach dem Kursrutsch - kommt jetzt die Gegenbewegung? Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
29.09.21Encavis: Weitere Fonds-Kooperation mit der BayernLB
4investors | Kommentare
27.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax legt nach Wahl zu - Stimmung kühlt aber ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Stimmung kühlt sich etwas ab - Dax dämmt Gewinne ein
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte