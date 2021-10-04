checkAd

Clinical Data on GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ and GS030 Gene Therapies to be Presented at 2021 ASRS, ESGCT and Several Investor and Industry Meetings in October

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 07:30  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that oral presentations on LUMEVOQ and GS030 will be featured at the 2021 ASRS and ESGCT meetings in October. Senior management will also attend and present at several investor and industry conferences in the same month.

Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
 October 4-5, 2021 – Virtual
 Bernard Gilly, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, will present on Monday October 4, 2021, at 8.00 am ET and the management team will host investor meetings during the conference.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://bit.ly/3zZOGsM for 90 days.

HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID)
 October 4-5, 2021 – Virtual
 GenSight Biologics’ management team will host investor meetings during the conference.

2021 Advanced Therapies Congress LIVE
 October 5-6, 2021 – ExCel, London (United Kingdom)
 Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present LUMEVOQ on Wednesday October 6, 2021, at 1.30 pm GMT.

2021 OIS @ ASRS
 October 7, 2021 – San Antonio, Texas (United States) & Virtual
 Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Thursday October 7, 2021, at 9.09 am CDT.

39th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS)
 October 8-12, 2021 – San Antonio, Texas (United States)

“Optogenetics in the Clinic: Safety and Efficacy Updates on the Phase I/II Clinical Trial PIONEER” will be presented by Joseph Martel, MD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, United States and Investigator in the PIONEER trial.

  • Oral Presentation
  • Session: In the Pipeline
  • Sunday, October 10, 2021, 2:40 - 2:46 pm CDT

2021 ARM Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
 October 12-14, 2021 – Carlsbad, California (United States) & Virtual
 Magali Taiel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, pre-recorded a Company presentation that will be available during the conference.

28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT)
 October 19-22, 2021 – Virtual

“The phase III REFLECT trial: Efficacy and safety of bilateral gene therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)” will be presented by Patrick Yu Wai Man, MD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and Investigator in the REFLECT trial.

  • Oral Presentation
  • Session 1a: CNS & Sensory I
  • Abstract Number: OR3
  • Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 6:30 - 6:45 pm CET

“Partial recovery of visual function in a blind patient after optogenetic therapy for non-syndromic Retinitis Pigmentosa” will be presented by José-Alain Sahel, MD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, United States and Co-founder of GenSight Biologics.

  • Oral Presentation
  • Session 3: Towards innovative gene therapy trials
  • Abstract Number: INV36
  • Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 7:15 - 7:45 pm CET

BIO-Europe 2021
 October 25-28, 2021 – Virtual
 GenSight Biologics’ management team will host partnering meetings during the conference.

GenSight Biologics’ management team will also present at the following conferences:

Mitochondrial Diseases Conference 2021 by Mitocon // October 15-16, virtual
 Advancing Gene Therapy 2021 // October 18-20, Boston, USA & virtual

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

Gensight Biologics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clinical Data on GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ and GS030 Gene Therapies to be Presented at 2021 ASRS, ESGCT and Several Investor and Industry Meetings in October Regulatory News: GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scholar Rock to Present Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Pharmacologic Data at the 2021 World Congress of ...
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
NHOA: Trading Update
The Tribune Hotel in Rome Reopens Under The JdV by Hyatt Brand
MaaT Pharma Announces the Approval of Its Registration Document by the French Financial Markets ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21GenSight Biologics Announces Positive Data Safety Monitoring Board Review of PIONEER Phase I/II Clinical Trial of GS030 as Optogenetic Treatment for Retinitis Pigmentosa
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21GenSight Biologics Announces Publication Analyzing Visual Parameters of ND4-LHON Subjects Before LUMEVOQ Treatment in Phase III Trials
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21UK MHRA Grants GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ Ophthalmic Gene Therapy Promising Innovative Medicine Designation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten