Turnaround after successful restructuring paves way for capital increase starting today - Attractive offer for shareholders and new investors

With the turnaround following the successful restructuring of the last two years and the significant sales growth in the first half of 2021, aap Implantate AG (" aap " or the "Company") has laid the foundation for the capital increase starting today . The successes of the extensive restructuring are particularly reflected in a significant improvement in earnings (EBITDA Q2/2021 and H1/2021 both +>100% year-on-year) and a strongly improved operating cash flow (H1/2021: +>100% vs. H1/2020). In this context, aap was able to achieve positive EBITDA in both reporting periods for the first time since focusing on Trauma in 2016. In addition, the Company is clearly on a growth path and was able to record high double-digit sales increases in the first half of the year (Q2/2021: +74% year-on-year, H1/2021: +37% year-on-year).

Following the successful restructuring, the Company now urgently needs fresh funds to finance the planned sales growth and to initiate the human clinical study for its innovative antibacterial silver coating technology. Particularly in the U.S., a key focus market for aap, the Company is reaching its limits after the significant sales increases of recent quarters and urgently needs to invest in the sales structure and equipment there in order to be able to press ahead with the expansion with LOQTEQ(R).



With the current capital increase, aap now offers its shareholders and new investors the opportunity to participate in the future value development of an innovative and dynamically growing scale-up company (sales forecast FY/2021: +29% to 51% vs. FY/2020). In addition, the two disruptive and highly innovative future technologies - antibacterial silver coating and resorbable magnesium implants - offer further significant value potential, as they can change the medical technology industry sustainably and enable the Company to achieve unique selling points in the market. Particularly the antibacterial silver coating technology, which in times of increasing antibiotic resistance and multi-resistant germs represents an alternative solution in the fight against bacterial infections that is not based on antibiotics, offers enormous market potential. The very good results achieved in the first three human applications in particularly severe infections and complex bone fracture healing disorders with the Company's silver-coated implants are a positive indication for the planned human clinical study that aap aims to launch in Germany in the fourth quarter of 2021.