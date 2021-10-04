checkAd

DGAP-News tokentus investment AG: Shares of tokentus investment AG tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 07:30  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
tokentus investment AG: Shares of tokentus investment AG tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA

04.10.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shares of tokentus investment AG tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and XETRA

- Internationally active investment company with a focus on the rapidly growing blockchain market

- Listing since 30 September 2021 in the Quotation Board sub-segment of the Open Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

- Listing from 4 October 2021 on the electronic trading system XETRA

Frankfurt a. Main/Munich, 4 October 2021 - Following its initial listing in the m:access trading segment of the Munich Stock Exchange on 3 August 2021, tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; symbol: 14D), with its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, has been included in the Quotation Board sub-segment of the Open Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 30 September 2021. Furthermore, the shares of tokentus can be traded on the electronic trading system XETRA with effect from today.

tokentus is an investment company specialising in the blockchain market and enables investors to invest indirectly in a diversified, international portfolio in the rapidly growing future market of blockchain.

 

About tokentus investment AG

tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, symbol: 14D) is an investment company focusing on investments in the blockchain market. The share of tokentus investment AG has been listed on the m:access (open market) of the Munich Stock Exchange since 3 August 2021.

Further information can be found at: www.tokentus.com

Disclaimer

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The no-par value registered shares of tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold outside the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.

Contact for queries

Oliver Michel
CEO der tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
contact@tokentus.com
www.tokentus.com


04.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: contact@tokentus.com
Internet: www.tokentus.com
ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8
WKN: A3CN9R
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1237836

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1237836  04.10.2021 

Disclaimer

