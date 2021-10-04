checkAd

Kindred Group Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 September - 1 October, 2021

VALETTA, Malta, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 1 September 2021 to 1 October 2021, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 900,000 shares/SDRs as part of the share buy-back programme running between 26 July 2021 and 17 December 2021, initiated by the Board of Directors 23 July 2021 with the purpose to return excess cash to the Company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. Following the acquisitions and as of 1 October 2021, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 5,084,839. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

From the programme start on 26 July until and including 1 October, Kindred has repurchased a total  of 2,250,000 shares/SDRs at a volume-weighted average price of 152.27 SEK per share. Within the frame of the buy-back programme a maximum of 6,000,000 shares/SDRs are allowed to be repurchased with a total maximum value of up to SEK 600,000,000.

For information about the transactions carried out under the buy-back programme, please see:

Nasdaq Stockholm:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

or

Kindred Group:

http://www.kindredgroup.com/investors/the-share/share-buy-back/  

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 04-10-2021 07:30 CET.

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, ir@kindredgroup.com, +46 723 877 438

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/repurchase-of-shares-sdrs-in-kindred-group-plc-during-1-september---1-october--2021,c3424766

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3424766/1476421.pdf

Press release - Repurchase of own shares during 1 Sep - 1 Oct 2021




