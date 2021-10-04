VALETTA, Malta, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 1 September 2021 to 1 October 2021, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 900,000 shares/SDRs as part of the share buy-back programme running between 26 July 2021 and 17 December 2021, initiated by the Board of Directors 23 July 2021 with the purpose to return excess cash to the Company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. Following the acquisitions and as of 1 October 2021, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 5,084,839. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.