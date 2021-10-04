DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. initiates review of strategic options 04-Oct-2021 / 07:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Group S.A.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

-----

ADLER Group S.A. initiates review of strategic options

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 4 October 2021:

ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") today decided to initiate a review of strategic options after being approached multiple times by interested institutional parties relating to its yielding assets portfolio.

The process may result in the sale of a substantial part of the yielding assets directly and indirectly held by ADLER. Potential proceeds could be used to redeem or buy back bonds and/or buy back shares. Any actions would serve to reduce leverage.

The results of the review will be communicated immediately.

Notifying Person:

Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel

+49 30 403 907 543

c.yorke@adler-group.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release is neither an advertisement nor a securities prospectus and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities. The information and opinions contained in this release are provided as at the date of this release, are subject to change without notice and do not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER"). No reliance may or should be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this release, or any other information discussed verbally, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.