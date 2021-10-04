The construction phase of the newly awarded project is scheduled to start immediately and be completed by the end of 2022 with a peak manning capacity of 100 men and women.

NHOA (Paris:NHOA) (NHOA:PA, formerly Engie EPS) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a new project of 200MWh battery storage in Australia and that the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract between NHOA and the counterparty has been signed on 1 October 2021.

As a result of this latest development and the other contracts signed in Q3 2021, as of the date hereof:

- Backlog increased to €121 million, up 170%; and

- Backlog and Contracts Secured thus now totalize €225 million, increasing by 51%,

- this corresponds to 924MWh of stationary storage projects under development in US, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, representing an increase of 28%,

compared to the Backlog and Contracts Secured indicated in the press release “NHOA First Half 2021 Preliminary Results” published on 15 September 2021 and in the Half-Year Financial Report 2021 published on 30 September 2021.

By 31 October 2021 the “Q3 Trading and Operational Update” with the performance indicators announced with the Masterplan10x and Strategic Ambitions on 23 July 2021 will be published.

Details on the newly awarded project will be disclosed in due time with a dedicated press release and investor call.

NHOA

NHOA (formerly Engie EPS) develops technologies enabling the global transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA:PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

Forward looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of NHOA. Although NHOA considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation those explained or identified in the public documents filed by NHOA with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the NHOA Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 7 April 2021 (under number D.21-0273). Investors and NHOA shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realized they may have a significant unfavorable impact on NHOA.