DGAP-News Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio

Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio

04.10.2021 / 07:53
Adler Group S.A. has decided to initiate a review of strategic options for its residential yielding portfolio which could result in a sale of a material part of its yielding assets, following strong inbound demand and recent upward market valuations

- Strategic review with objective to achieve material value creation for stakeholders

- Significant deleveraging alongside capital returns to shareholders

Berlin, 04 October 2021 - After having been approached by several large institutional real estate investors showing strong interest, Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") has initiated a review of strategic options for its yielding real estate portfolio which could result in the sale of a material part of its yielding assets. Proceeds from such disposals aim to significantly reduce leverage and also to return capital to bond and equity holders.

Maximilian Rienecker and Thierry Beaudemoulin, Co-CEOs of Adler Group, explain: "We intend to take advantage of the strong investment market for yielding residential assets in Germany in order to accelerate deleveraging and to return funds to both bond and equity holders."

