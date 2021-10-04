ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

4 October 2021



ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")



Notice of AGM



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 29 October 2021 at the offices of Luther Pendragon, 48 Gracechurch Street, EC3V 0EJ. The Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders shortly and will be made available on the Company's website: www.admenergyplc.com



Shareholders are permitted to attend the meeting within safety constraints and in accordance with government guidelines. The AGM will be kept as concise and efficient as possible and, therefore, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy and to appoint the Chairman as their proxy. Shareholders are encouraged to ask questions by email ahead of the meeting. Any specific questions on the business of the AGM and Resolutions can be submitted ahead of the AGM by e-mail to thomas.verlander@shma.co.uk (marked for the attention of the Company Secretary). Shareholders who wish to vote are strongly encouraged to submit their votes by proxy as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than at 11:00 a.m. on 27 October 2021.





Enquiries: