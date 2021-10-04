checkAd

DGAP-News ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 08:00  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM

04.10.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4 October 2021

ADM Energy PLC 
("ADM" or the "Company") 

Notice of AGM

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 29 October 2021 at the offices of Luther Pendragon, 48 Gracechurch Street, EC3V 0EJ. The Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders shortly and will be made available on the Company's website: www.admenergyplc.com

Shareholders are permitted to attend the meeting within safety constraints and in accordance with government guidelines. The AGM will be kept as concise and efficient as possible and, therefore, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy and to appoint the Chairman as their proxy. Shareholders are encouraged to ask questions by email ahead of the meeting. Any specific questions on the business of the AGM and Resolutions can be submitted ahead of the AGM by e-mail to thomas.verlander@shma.co.uk (marked for the attention of the Company Secretary). Shareholders who wish to vote are strongly encouraged to submit their votes by proxy as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than at 11:00 a.m. on 27 October 2021.


Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718
Osamede Okhomina, CEO  
www.admenergyplc.com  
   
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880
(Nominated Adviser)  
Jo Turner, James Caithie  
   
Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900
(Lead Broker)  
Paul Shackleton  
   
Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341
(Joint Broker)  
Claire Louise Noyce  
   
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540
(Designated Sponsor)  
Michael B. Thiriot  
   
Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100
(Financial PR)  
Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore  
 
Seite 1 von 3
ADM Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM 04.10.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 October 2021ADM Energy PLC  ("ADM" or the "Company") Notice of AGM ADM …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: O2 Gold Inc.: O2Gold erbohrt 19 g/t Au im Haupterzgang Aurora, erhöht die nachgewiesene Tiefe der ...
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND AG initiates review of strategic options
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Full Year Results
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten