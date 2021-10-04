

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.10.2021 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr First name: Antti Last name(s): Kumpulainen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: CEO of Ferratum Bank

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Multitude SE

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.0005 EUR 2995.2995 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.0005 EUR 2995.2995 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/09/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

04.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

