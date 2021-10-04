checkAd

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Distribution Agreement in Benelux with EcoBati for its H-IONA Cement

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces the signing of a distribution agreement for its new H-IONA cement in Benelux with EcoBati, an historic Belgian brand with over 30 years of expertise and experience in selling and giving advice about ecological construction materials.

Belgian group EcoBati will purchase and distribute, through its sales outlets and its website, 25 kg bags of H-IONA cement. Thanks to this partnership, the most decarbonized cement on the European market will be on sale for the first time in Europe. This new contract will lead to the first shipments by the end of 2021 and further enhances the Company’s solid order book.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: “Signing a distribution agreement with an international specialist in ecological materials shows the competitive edge and relevance of our H-IONA cement within the context of the fight against global warming. We are therefore delighted with the signing of this partnership that allows us to benefit from the EcoBati network’s strategic retail outlets and provide a response to the exponential demand for sustainable cement. We intend to sign more such partnerships in the future in order to spread our responsible vision of the construction sector and contribute to the environmental transition.

Johan Noël, administrator of EcoBati, added: “We are very proud to sign this partnership agreement with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies. Today more than ever, we consider eco-responsibility to be a duty. As our mission is to provide the most responsible construction materials for our planet, thanks to this partnership we are enabling our customers to buy the European market’s most decarbonized cement. This initiative meets a commercial vision that we share with Hoffmann Green Cement and want to expand towards a more sustainable construction model that respects our environment.

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About EcoBati

Founded in 1989, EcoBati specializes in the distribution of ecological construction materials to craftspeople, bricklayers, builders, contractors and the general public.

The group is a part of the ecological transition momentum regarding the production of building materials. Employing 45 staff in 8 franchised stores throughout Belgium, and also extending to Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, this family business acts as a partner to enable building and renovation projects to be undertaken while respecting our planet.

For more information, please visit https://www.ecobati.com/fr 

