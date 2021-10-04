Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Chatterjee Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.10.2021, 08:00 | | 23 0 | 0 04.10.2021, 08:00 | Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Chatterjee

____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Chatterjee, Julie

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20211001122153_32

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-09-30

Venue: XETA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1799 Unit price: 5.0005 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1799 Volume weighted average price: 5.0005 EUR









