Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Jokela
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 04.10.2021, 08:00 | 30 | 0 |
Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Jokela
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jokela, Jorma
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20211001122153_30
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-09-30
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2234 Unit price: 5.0005 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2234 Volume weighted average price: 5.0005 EUR
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0