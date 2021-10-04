Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Jokela



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jokela, Jorma

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20211001122153_30

____________________________________________