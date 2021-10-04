checkAd

NFL BIOSCIENCES 2021 half-year financial and business report

NFL Biosciences: 2021 half-year financial and business report

Admission on Euronext Growth Paris: €5m raised from institutional, historical, and individual investors (July 2021)

CESTO II Phase II/III clinical trial approved in Australia (May 2021) and France (September 2021)

Clinical team strengthened

NFL Bioscience’s patent issued in the US (September 2021)

“Innovative company” qualification by BPIfrance recognized

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company that is developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, is releasing its 2021 half-year financial report and an update on its business following its admission to Euronext Growth Paris at the beginning of July 2021.

Admission to Euronext Growth Paris: €5m raised

NFL Biosciences shares have been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since July 5, 2021, following a €5m capital increase (gross), with the price per share set at €3.80. The transaction was subscribed for by longstanding shareholders, institutional investors and individual investors, all aware of the potential global public health impact of the development of innovative treatments in the dependence and addiction field. These resources will enable NFL Biosciences to accelerate its development by:

  • carrying out the Phase II/III clinical trial for its smoking cessation aid drug candidate NFL-101;
  • recruiting experienced experts to further strengthen its organization;
  • launching the NFL-201 and NFL-301 programs, for the treatment of cannabis addiction and the reduction of alcohol consumption.

During the last few months, NFL Biosciences has moved forward with its operations in line with its business plan and objectives.

Phase II/III clinical trial for NFL-101 approved by the regulatory authorities in Australia in May and France in September

In line with its business plan presented at the time of its capital increase, the Phase II/III clinical trial approved at the end of May 2021 in Australia1, a country well known for the quality of its clinical trials and the availability of competitive research tax credits, has also been approved by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) and also received a favorable opinion from the French Ethical Review Board (CPP) in September 2021.

