Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Barkman

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.10.2021, 08:00  |  35   |   |   

Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Barkman

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Barkman, Oscar
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20211001122153_34
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-30
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2112 Unit price: 5.0005 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2112 Volume weighted average price: 5.0005 EUR






