Biophytis Announces Promising Full Results From the SARA-INT Phase 2b Trial of Sarconeos (BIO101) in Sarcopenia at the 11th Annual International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR) September 29 – October 2, 2021

Sarconeos (BIO101) at the highest dose (350 mg bid) showed a clinically meaningful improvement in the 400-Meter Walk Test (400MWT), the primary endpoint of the study, including in sub-populations at higher risk of mobility disability, after 6 months of treatment





Sarconeos (BIO101) showed a very good safety profile at the doses of 175 mg bid and of 350 mg bid with no Serious Adverse Events (SAE) related to the product





Biophytis is preparing to start a phase 3 program with Sarconeos (BIO101) at the highest dose (350 mg bid) in 2022, targeting similar population and endpoints



PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the full results from the SARA-INT Phase 2 trial of Sarconeos (BIO101) in Sarcopenia that have been presented at the International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR) on September, 30th. ICFSR is the key international scientific event on Frailty and Sarcopenia and is attended by leading researchers, physicians and Biotech/Pharma in this field.

The results of SARA-INT, with safety and efficacy endpoints including subgroup analysis and secondary endpoints, have been presented by Cendrine Tourette, PhD Biophytis SARA Project Leader and discussed during a dedicated session, moderated by Waly Dioh PhD, Biophytis Chief Operations Officer and Roger A. Fielding, PhD, Principal Investigator of the SARA-INT trial, who heads the Nutrition, Exercise Physiology & Sarcopenia team at Tufts University in Boston.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis said: “Based on the good SARA-INT results, especially the significant effect of Sarconeos (BIO101) on the primary endpoint of the study in PP populations as well as in subpopulations of severe patients, Biophytis can now prepare the phase 3 study through interactions with regulatory agencies. We are committed to progress Sarconeos (BIO101) into phase 3 through partnerships. With the completion of Phase 2 and the preparation of Phase 3, Sarconeos (BIO101) remains the drug candidate with the potential to become the first drug approved for the treatment of Sarcopenia”.