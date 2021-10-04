Scandi Standard Q3 EBIT SEK 30 Million; Much Lower Than Consensus of SEK 95 Million Autor: PLX AI | 04.10.2021, 08:03 | | 49 0 | 0 04.10.2021, 08:03 | (PLX AI) – Scandi Standard expects post a Q3 EBIT of about SEK 30 million, much lower than consensus estimates of SEK 95 million.Scandi Standard says experiencing significant further inflation on many of its input factorsScandi Standard reducing its … (PLX AI) – Scandi Standard expects post a Q3 EBIT of about SEK 30 million, much lower than consensus estimates of SEK 95 million.Scandi Standard says experiencing significant further inflation on many of its input factorsScandi Standard reducing its … (PLX AI) – Scandi Standard expects post a Q3 EBIT of about SEK 30 million, much lower than consensus estimates of SEK 95 million.

Scandi Standard says experiencing significant further inflation on many of its input factors

Scandi Standard reducing its bird intake with about 8-10% in Sweden and Ireland with effect from Q4

The result is among other things affected by a strong inflation on many of the group's input factors, a continued challenging price situation in export markets, severe under manning in Ireland due to Covid-19 and previously announced production challenges in Sweden Scandi Standard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Scandi Standard Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer