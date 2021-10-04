checkAd

Scandi Standard Q3 EBIT SEK 30 Million; Much Lower Than Consensus of SEK 95 Million

Autor: PLX AI
04.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Scandi Standard expects post a Q3 EBIT of about SEK 30 million, much lower than consensus estimates of SEK 95 million.Scandi Standard says experiencing significant further inflation on many of its input factorsScandi Standard reducing its …

  • (PLX AI) – Scandi Standard expects post a Q3 EBIT of about SEK 30 million, much lower than consensus estimates of SEK 95 million.
  • Scandi Standard says experiencing significant further inflation on many of its input factors
  • Scandi Standard reducing its bird intake with about 8-10% in Sweden and Ireland with effect from Q4
  • The result is among other things affected by a strong inflation on many of the group's input factors, a continued challenging price situation in export markets, severe under manning in Ireland due to Covid-19 and previously announced production challenges in Sweden
