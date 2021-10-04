NFL Biosciences:

Availability of the Half Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2021

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0014003XT0 - ALNFL a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, announced today, Monday, October 4, 2021, that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its Half Year Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2021.

The Half-Year Financial Report can be consulted on the company's website at the following address: https://fr.nflbiosciences.com/investors under the heading "Documents".