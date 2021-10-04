DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Alliance SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback 04.10.2021 / 08:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich / Raleigh, NC (USA), 4 October 2021

SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback

SYNLAB rolls-out Feedtrail XM platform across more than 2,000 sites in 36 countries to maintain a continuous dialogue with patients and customers and improve day-to-day processes.

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, and Feedtrail, innovators in patient engagement, announce the expansion of their successful partnership to support patient and customer centricity. Committing to Feedtrail as a long-term strategic partner, SYNLAB aims to further elevate its customer experience, expanding usage of the Feedtrail XM platform across 2,100 sites in 36 countries.

Leveraging the Feedtrail XM platform, hospitals, clinicians, and patients can evaluate the service provided by SYNLAB in real-time and provide candid feedback. This way, SYNLAB maintains a continuous dialogue with patients and customers and can use real-time data to improve day-to-day processes related to patient and customer experience.

"By continuing our partnership with Feedtrail, we give our patients and customers a strong voice and strengthen our customer centric approach towards medical diagnostics. We are using insights gained on a daily basis to continuously improve our operations further. We are passionate about serving the needs of our customers to create real added value for patients and healthcare professionals," says Alexander Hagen, Head of Group Marketing and Communication at SYNLAB.