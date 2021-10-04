checkAd

DGAP-News SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.10.2021, 08:59  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Alliance
SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback

04.10.2021 / 08:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany

Feedtrail
5540 Centerview Drive, Suite 411
Raleigh, NC 27606
United States
 

Munich / Raleigh, NC (USA), 4 October 2021

SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback

  • SYNLAB rolls-out Feedtrail XM platform across more than 2,000 sites in 36 countries to maintain a continuous dialogue with patients and customers and improve day-to-day processes.

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, and Feedtrail, innovators in patient engagement, announce the expansion of their successful partnership to support patient and customer centricity. Committing to Feedtrail as a long-term strategic partner, SYNLAB aims to further elevate its customer experience, expanding usage of the Feedtrail XM platform across 2,100 sites in 36 countries.

Leveraging the Feedtrail XM platform, hospitals, clinicians, and patients can evaluate the service provided by SYNLAB in real-time and provide candid feedback. This way, SYNLAB maintains a continuous dialogue with patients and customers and can use real-time data to improve day-to-day processes related to patient and customer experience.

"By continuing our partnership with Feedtrail, we give our patients and customers a strong voice and strengthen our customer centric approach towards medical diagnostics. We are using insights gained on a daily basis to continuously improve our operations further. We are passionate about serving the needs of our customers to create real added value for patients and healthcare professionals," says Alexander Hagen, Head of Group Marketing and Communication at SYNLAB.

Seite 1 von 3
SYNLAB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Alliance SYNLAB expands partnership with Feedtrail to gain real-time patient and customer feedback 04.10.2021 / 08:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SYNLAB AG Moosacher …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG partizipiert in Talisman Seed-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. beginnt mit Sondierung strategischer Handlungsmöglichkeiten
DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft prüft Einleitung einer Sondierung ...
DGAP-News: O2 Gold Inc.: O2Gold erbohrt 19 g/t Au im Haupterzgang Aurora, erhöht die nachgewiesene Tiefe der ...
EQS-Adhoc: COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS N.V. LANCIERT ÖFFENTLICHES UMTAUSCHANGEBOT ZUR ÜBERNAHME VON CASSIOPEA ...
DGAP-News: Turnaround nach erfolgreicher Restrukturierung ebnet Weg für heute beginnende Kapitalerhöhung - ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG converts hybrid convertible bonds issued in 2017 and 2019
DGAP-Adhoc: WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: WESTGRUND AG initiates review of strategic options
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-News: FYI UND ALCOA UNTERZEICHNEN VERBINDLICHE JV-VEREINBARUNG FÜR DAS HPA-RAFFINERIEPROJEKT VON FYI
DGAP-News: CORESTATE veröffentlicht ESG-Report: Wesentliche ESG-Ziele weit über Plan
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG gibt Änderung der Prognose bekannt
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Annahme des Zulassungsantrags (File Acceptance) für FYB201, einen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:59 UhrDGAP-News: SYNLAB baut Partnerschaft mit Feedtrail aus, um Patienten- und Kundenfeedback in Echtzeit zu erhalten
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Synlab auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
27.09.21Egbert Prior: Erhöht Synlab nochmals die Prognose?
Egbert Prior | Kommentare
24.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Synlab auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
20.09.21INDEX-MONITOR: Drei Börsenneulinge unter den elf Neuen im SDax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
17.09.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft Synlab auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
17.09.21Der neue Dax – vielseitiger und größer
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
16.09.21Der neue Dax – größer und vielseitiger
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
10.09.21BARCLAYS stuft Synlab auf 'Equal Weight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
07.09.21SYNLAB IM FOKUS: Corona-Pandemie macht Labordienstleister zum SDax-Neuling
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten