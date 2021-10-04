To the Nasdaq Copenhagen

4 October 2021

Prepayments (CK93)

Pursuant to s 24 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Totalkredit A/S hereby publishes prepayment data (CK93) as at 1 October 2021 in the attached file.

Furthermore, the data will be distributed in the usual way through Nasdaq Copenhagen. Data on Nykredit and Totalkredit bonds is also available by ISIN code in Excel format on https://www.nykredit.com/en-gb/investor-relations/financial_reporting/ ....